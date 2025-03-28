FIFA Secretary General sees bright future for football in Oceania after New Zealand seal historic FIFA World Cup 26™ qualification

FIFA Secretary General was in Auckland to watch New Zealand book their place at FIFA World Cup 26™

All Whites benefit from new FIFA World Cup™ expansion to make a piece of football history in a “proud moment” for Oceanian football

Mr Grafström also praised development of football in the wider region as the launch of the inaugural Oceania Professional League draws near

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström has congratulated New Zealand on securing Oceania’s first-ever guaranteed FIFA World Cup™ spot, describing the historic achievement as “another significant milestone in the development of football in the region”.

Having last week triumphed 7-0 over Fiji in the semi-finals of the Oceania Confederation Qualifying Series, New Zealand booked their place at the FIFA World Cup 26™ thanks to a 3-0 win against New Caledonia in the final at Auckland’s Eden Park on Monday. It is the third time the All Whites have qualified for a FIFA World Cup after competing in the group stage in 1982 and 2010, but first without having to face an intercontinental play-off to get there. The opportunity is the result of a decision made by the FIFA Council in January 2017 to expand the tournament from 32 to a record 48 teams as of the 2026 edition.

New Zealand join Japan, who recently became the first country to reach the FIFA World Cup 26 through confederation qualifying, and host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“Congratulations to New Zealand on qualifying directly for the FIFA World Cup 26. After the groundbreaking FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Auckland City FC’s qualification for the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 later this summer, it’s another significant milestone in the development of football in the region,” said the FIFA Secretary General, who attended the match alongside several Member Association Presidents from the region, gathered in Auckland for the occasion. The event drew a crowd of over 25,000 fans, who witnessed New Zealand secure their place at the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Mr Grafström went on to visit the New Zealand Football headquarters for the first time, a day after New Zealand's historic win, where he held meetings with NZF President Johanna Wood and Secretary General Andrew Pragnell. He also took the opportunity to tour the association’s offices, meet the staff, and congratulate them on the federation’s historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

“This qualification is a proud moment that showcases the progress of football in this wonderful part of the world and the tremendous work of New Zealand Football and the Oceania Football Confederation.”

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) is one of the six confederations, comprising 11 Member Associations - predominantly small island states from the South Pacific. Football’s popularity in the region is growing, with vital funding from the FIFA Forward programme driving interest in the sport at grassroots to the top level through a sustainable and long-term approach.

Mr Grafström also paid a separate visit to the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) headquarters, where he met with General Secretary Frank Castillo. One of the key topics of discussion was the recent creation of the eight-team OFC Professional League, set to launch in January 2026, which is regarded as the next step in improving and professionalising the game throughout the region.

“The Oceania Professional League is a really important project that has the power to transform the football landscape over here,” explained Mr Grafström.

In addition, he also visited the FIFA Regional Office in Auckland for the first time, where he met with the FIFA regional team to discuss ongoing initiatives and FIFA’s continued support across the Oceania region.