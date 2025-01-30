FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ brand pays tribute to compelling competition and Chile’s uniqueness

Launch of brand for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ took place at Santiago’s national stadium

Unveiling was attended by Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad, Chile’s Deputy Minister of Sports Emilia Rios and FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza

Tournament will take place from 27 September to 19 October in Santiago, Valparaiso, Rancagua and Talca

A vibrant brand for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ was unveiled today at the country’s national stadium, with a stunning emblem – which celebrates the host nation’s strikingly unique culture – as the centrepiece.

Taking inspiration from Chile’s beautiful tapestries and spectacular landscapes, the brand and emblem will stoke excitement at home and worldwide ahead of the tournament, which will take place from 27 September to 19 October in Santiago (Estadio Nacional), Valparaíso (Estadio Elías Figueroa), Rancagua (Estadio El Teniente) and Talca (Estadio Fiscal).

The emblem weaves together the jagged silhouette of the majestic Andes mountain range with Chile’s national flower, the copihue (Chilean bellflower), while a football is perched at the summit and the podium-style base illustrates the ambition and pride at the heart of the event.

The vivid colours of the emblem and the broader FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 brand depict various elements that are deeply rooted in the fabric of the host nation. These include the bold red proudly sported by Chile players and fans alike, the light blue of the Pacific coastline, the dark pink of flamingos and the orange of the vast Atacama Desert.

Meanwhile, the newly revealed competition slogan – Legends in the Making – underscores how the event will showcase football’s brightest prospects, having introduced the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland to the global stage in years gone by.

Today’s grand unveiling at the national stadium in Santiago was attended by Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad, Chile’s Deputy Minister of Sports Emilia Rios and FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza.

Launch of brand for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ at Santiago’s national stadium Previous 01 / 08 Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad and FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza pose next to the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy 02 / 08 Former Chile national team player Gonzalo Jara, Chile’s Deputy Minister of Sports Emilia Rios, FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza and Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ Emblem Launch 03 / 08 Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad speaks during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ Emblem Launch 04 / 08 Chile’s Deputy Minister of Sports Emilia Rios at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ Emblem Launch 05 / 08 A general view of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ Emblem Launch 06 / 08 FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza speaks during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ Emblem Launch 07 / 08 Chilean journalist Ignacio Valenzuela speaks during FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ Emblem Launch 08 / 08 FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza and Chilean Football Association President Pablo Milad at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ Emblem Launch Next

“This is one of the most important events we have organised in Chile since the 1962 FIFA World Cup. The FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 is an opportunity for our country to re-enter the international arena and boost the development of young talents. Chile is a country brimming with talent. The dream of Chilean football fans is coming true: they will get to see the brightest prospects in world football in action on our shores, which will kick off a journey and a new chapter for Chilean football.” said Mr Milad.

This will be the second FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in the country following the 1987 edition (back when the competition was still known as the FIFA World Youth Championship), in which the hosts finished fourth. It will be the fifth FIFA tournament overall to be held in Chile, which previously staged the 1962 FIFA World Cup™, the 2008 instalment of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ and the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in 2015.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström emphasised the high expectations ahead of the competition: "The FIFA U-20 World Cup has a fantastic track record of elevating young stars to future greats and global stardom. As the tournament slogan promises, fans can count on discovering Legends in the Making this year in Chile. The proven capacity of Chile as a host of FIFA events coupled with the country’s renowned hospitality and incredible passion of Chilean fans will provide a fantastic stage for this historic competition."

In the coming months, FIFA will unveil further details in relation to the FIFA U-20 World Cup, including the launch of the official mascot, the tournament draw and ticket sales launch.