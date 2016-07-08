FIFA restructures its administration to build a stronger and more sustainable organisation

To create a more efficient, streamlined and purposeful operation that reflects the global reach, diversity and unifying nature of FIFA, world football’s governing body is currently undergoing a comprehensive restructuring of its administration. The new operating structure is aimed at creating an organisation that is better equipped to enact comprehensive reform, to exploit the vast opportunities to develop football and to better serve key stakeholders.

“This is a significant step forward for FIFA as we build a better organisation, rebuild our reputation and prepare ourselves for the future. The changes will create a more efficient and sustainable FIFA, one more capable of implementing reform,” explained FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Fundamental to the organisational path forward is the splitting of FIFA’s operating structure into two distinct but synergistic parts. On the one hand, the “Football” branch, led by Deputy Secretary General and former international player Zvonimir Boban, will be dedicated to competitions and events, member associations, technical development and women’s football. On the other hand, the “Administration” branch, headed by Deputy Secretary General Marco Villiger, will include revenue generation, commercial activities, financial matters, legal and integrity matters, as well as administrative support.

Key elements of the changes within the administrative team structure include:

• An improved Member Associations Division to better service the members and ensure that the FIFA Forward development programme is implemented in the most efficient and appropriate manner.

• A new and fully developed Women’s Football Division, with units for competitions, development, and governance and leadership.

• The creation of a Technical Development Division to better coordinate grassroots, coaching education and refereeing efforts as well as innovative development related to football; this will also include the new position of Technical Director

• A more robust structure to supervise the overall functioning of the Secretary General’s Office, led by the Head of Executive Office, which will provide strategic and advisory input on corporate planning, policy formulation, innovation, and change management.

In accordance with the revised FIFA Statutes, in force since 27 April 2016, a new Chief Compliance Officer will ensure that FIFA’s business is run to the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency.

The restructuring – as for any organisation going through such a process – will lead to adjustments in staffing. New roles are being created and a few positions will become redundant as they no longer fit within the revised structure. The process is envisaged to be completed by September.