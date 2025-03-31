FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ tickets on sale

Tickets now on general sale at FIFA.com/tickets

The 16-team tournament is set to take place in Africa for the first time

Beach soccer offers plentiful goals and a fun day out in the sun for fans of all ages

Football fans wanting to experience the colour and excitement of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025™ in the spectacular tropical setting provided by the Seychelles have a chance to secure their tickets as the general sale is now open.

Ticket prices start at just USD 10, giving families, friends and fans a unique opportunity to get together and witness the stars of the sand in action against a truly glorious backdrop.

Six-time FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ champions and current holders Brazil, two-time winners Portugal and last year’s runners-up, Italy, are among the teams who will be travelling to Seychelles. Chile, Guatemala, Mauritania and the Seychelles will all be making their tournament debuts, with the event set to mark the host nation’s inaugural appearance at a FIFA global showpiece.

Beach soccer is the highest scoring form of football, demanding special skills and technique, and a visit to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup offers a thrilling, colourful and family-friendly day out for seasoned fans of the sport and new supporters alike.

The tournament, to be held from 1 to 11 May, will take place in Africa for the first time and will be the maiden FIFA competition to be staged in the Seychelles, an island nation located in the Indian Ocean.

Following this year’s showpiece and on the back of the successful editions held in the AFC (Dubai), UEFA (Russia, Portugal), OFC (Tahiti), Concacaf (the Bahamas) and CONMEBOL (Paraguay) regions, FIFA will have taken this magnificent event to all six confederations in the space of just 12 years.

All 16 participating teams have now qualified for this year’s instalment of the world’s premier beach soccer competition. They are:

AFC: IR Iran, Japan, Oman CAF: Seychelles (Host Nation), Mauritania, Senegal Concacaf: El Salvador, Guatemala CONMEBOL: Brazil, Chile, Paraguay OFC: Tahiti UEFA: Belarus, Italy, Portugal, Spain

The start of ticket sales marks the latest milestone in the run-up to the tournament. The stunning Official Match Ball was presented in November last year, while a striking Official Poster was unveiled in December, and earlier this month, TiKay™ the tortoise was revealed as the Official Mascot.