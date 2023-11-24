Erick Thohir says FIFA U-17 World Cup™ will help Indonesian football grow

Indonesia is hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ from 10 November to 2 December

Erick Thohir is the President of the Football Association of Indonesia

Indonesia were announced as hosts only five months before the tournament

When Indonesia was announced as hosts of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™, Erick Thohir, President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), saw it as the perfect opportunity to help grow the sport in Indonesia. The event is the first FIFA tournament held in Indonesia and the first time that the FIFA U-17 World Cup is being held in south-east Asia. Despite having the fourth largest population in the world and football being the number one sport, Indonesia has not been a regular at FIFA tournaments. Having appeared in the third FIFA World Cup™ in 1938 as the Dutch East Indies, it took another 41 years for Indonesia to qualify for a second time, when they made it to the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in 1979.

“Six months ago, FIFA asked me if Indonesia would be interested in hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup. It’s an honour for me as an individual but it’s also good for Indonesia if we can host a World Cup event, especially since Indonesian football is undergoing a rebuilding transformation,” said Mr Thohir. “Bringing the FIFA U-17 World Cup to Indonesia is a step for us to start reframing Indonesian football, where we show the world that we have good facilities: not only the training fields, but also the stadiums, the people, the hospitality, hotels and so on.” While Indonesia was well equipped with good facilities – including the four impressive stadiums – there was still a short turn-around to prepare for the tournament, after Peru had to withdraw from hosting. Mr Thohir, who spent six years as chairman of Inter Milan and was co-owner of DC United, worked in cooperation with FIFA to ensure the tournament would be a success.

“The process involved a lot of negotiations with FIFA and we have worked hand-in-hand from the beginning, especially in preparing the infrastructure such as the practice fields and stadiums. “In the end, our infrastructure is beyond expectations. This is something we can show the world: that we are serious about building football in Indonesia” he continued. With high quality facilities and a greater experience in sports management as a consequence of hosting this event, the nation now has a springboard from which to aspire to bigger and better things.

Interview with Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) President Erick Thohir 03:29

“The FIFA U-17 World Cup has had a big impact and is a good step for Indonesia. To build our national teams we must develop the youth systems and this tournament has opened the eyes of our community: showing the quality of other countries compared to Indonesia. We need to be very serious in building our football fundamentals from early on.” While Indonesia did not make it past the group stage, they did create history, scoring their first ever goal at a FIFA tournament when Arkhan Kaka scored the opening goal against Ecuador in front of 30,583 spectators.