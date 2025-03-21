New FIFA Club World Cup show brings new tournament insights to global audiences

With the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ just months away, FIFA is launching a new podcast and radio show to bring the tournament’s biggest names and storylines to listeners every week. Starting on 20 March, episodes will be broadcast weekly on SiriusXM FC and available on all podcast channels, as well as Inside FIFA. There will also be frequent episodes during the tournament itself, which runs 14 June – 13 July in the United States. The first episode features FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FC Bayern München striker Harry Kane and FIFA’s Chief Tournament Officer (USA) Manolo Zubiria. There is also a preview of the tournament from a viewpoint of Argentinian giants and great rivals CA Boca Juniors and CA River Plate, who will both be competing at the FIFA Club World Cup™ that will be the first of its kind and held every four years. The show – which is an IMG production – is co-hosted by Semra Hunter, features former USA international and leading broadcaster Maurice Edu and aims to go behind the scenes of the organisation of the most diverse and global club football tournament. Featuring players from the 32 clubs participating, reporters from across the 11 host cities in the United States and around the world will give exclusive insight into this truly global event and inform fans how they can follow it through DAZN – the leading sports entertainment platform who will broadcast every game of the tournament for free worldwide. Each episode can be found on FIFA.com & is available here via SiriusXM.