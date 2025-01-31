FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ volunteer programme opens for applications

Applications to become part of the volunteer family are now open

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ to be hosted in Africa for the first time

Tournament takes place between 1-11 May 2025

The application process for the volunteer programme at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ is now open. The programme was officially opened at a special ceremony at the headquarters of the Seychelles Football Federation (SFF) in Mahé. The ceremony was attended by the host country’s Minister of Youth, Sports and Family, Marie-Celine Zialor. After a welcoming address by Ms Zialor, attendees were treated to video presentations about the sense of fulfilment, experiences and friendships to be gained by joining the FIFA Volunteer Community.

“Volunteering is about more than just helping at an event – it’s about becoming part of a legacy,” said Ian Riley, Chief Executive Officer of the Local Organising Committee for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025. “The volunteers will be the heartbeat of everything that will happen here in May. Friendships that could last a lifetime will be made, and we promise anyone who signs up that an unforgettable experience awaits. We encourage anyone interested to visit the website and apply, join our family and play a part in delivering a truly historic event for the Seychelles.”

The countdown to the most exciting event in the beach soccer calendar is under way, and FIFA and the Local Organising Committee are inviting passionate individuals to join the volunteer team and prepare for an extraordinary experience. The tournament, which will take place in Africa for the first time, will run from 1-11 May, and the volunteer programme offers a unique chance to contribute to the magic of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ while experiencing the vibrant culture and stunning scenery of the Seychelles.

Why volunteer?

Joining any FIFA tournament as a volunteer comes with a host of benefits and will create lasting memories: Experience the thrill: witness the world’s best beach soccer players up close while being at the heart of the action. Develop skills: gain valuable personal and professional experience through hands-on roles in event operations. Build global connections: network with a diverse group of people from across the globe. Exclusive behind-the-scenes access: enjoy unique insights into the inner workings of a world-class event.

How to apply

Applications are now open. Aspiring volunteers can visit the FIFA Volunteer Portal, create an account, choose their preferred roles and submit their applications. Once accepted, volunteers will receive comprehensive training to prepare for their exciting roles.

Volunteer roles

With over 20 categories to choose from, there’s a role for everyone. Positions are available in the following areas:

Match Operations

Media Operations

Guest Services

Spectator Services

IT and Technology

Team Services

…and many more!

Be part of the legacy