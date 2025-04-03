Elijah Seychelles and Taniah team up for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ Official Song

The official song for the tournament, entitled Boom SE SE, has been released worldwide on all major digital service providers

Elijah Seychelles and Taniah, two of Seychelles’ most popular singers, will perform the song during Friday’s tournament draw, live on FIFA+

Tickets remain on sale for the first-ever major FIFA tournament in Seychelles, from 1-11 May, with prices starting at $10

FIFA has teamed up with acclaimed singers Taniah and Elijah Seychelles for the global release of Boom SE SE, the Official Song of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™.

With its uplifting melodies, powerful lyrics and tropical beats, Boom SE SE will amplify the vibrant atmosphere of Seychelles’ first-ever major FIFA tournament, which will showcase the stars of the sand in a glorious setting from 1-11 May.

Fans who tune in for live coverage of the draw on FIFA+ on Friday will be treated to a special performance of Boom SE SE by Elijah Seychelles and Taniah, whetting the appetite for the first-ever FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ in Africa.

The song brings together two of the region’s most popular musical artists.

Taniah’s electrifying, soulful voice has earned her local and regional awards, as well as a growing number of followers over more than a decade of spellbinding performances across a variety of genres, from soul and reggae to R&B.

In a career that has spanned more than 30 years, Elijah’s eclectic style – including the fusion of traditional Seychellois Camtole and Ragga music – has captivated loyal fans across the region and beyond.

“This song is a celebration of a special moment for Seychelles,” Elijah Seychelles said. “Wherever people hear this song, it will get them moving – and it’s the perfect soundtrack to a tournament that will be full of energy and excitement.”

Taniah said: “It is a huge honour for me to represent my home nation and I am proud to perform this amazing song alongside Elijah. I can’t wait for the tournament to begin, and the joyous atmosphere is going to be unforgettable.”

With less than one month until the big kick-off, tickets starting at $10 are available at FIFA.com/tickets, giving families, friends and fans of all ages an opportunity to get together and enjoy world-class entertainment.

Six-time FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup champions and current holders Brazil, two-time winners Portugal and last year’s runners-up, Italy, are among the teams who will feature at the tournament alongside the host nation. Belarus, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, IR Iran, Japan, Mauritania, Oman, Paraguay, Senegal, Spain and Tahiti will also be in Friday’s draw.

Local Organising Committee Marketing and Communications Director Emy Casaletti-Bwalya said: “Boom SE SE is the perfect song to capture the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup excitement, which is reaching fever pitch. We can’t wait to welcome fans and teams from across the globe for a truly memorable celebration in a picturesque destination.”