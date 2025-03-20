FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ match schedule confirmed

Dates and kick-off times allocated to 32 matches

Tournament to take place from 1 to 11 May 2025

First-ever FIFA competition in Seychelles and inaugural FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ in Africa

FIFA has published the match schedule for the groundbreaking FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™, revealing the dates and kick-off times for the 16-team extravaganza, which will be hosted by a CAF member association for the first time.

The 13th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ kicks off on 1 May in Victoria, on the island of Mahé, with the final scheduled for 11 May. Famously the fastest, most action-packed and goal-heavy format of any FIFA event, the tournament promises a number of fascinating encounters, as the round-robin group stage followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and final play out over 11 exciting days of action in a stunningly picturesque setting.

Thirteen of the 16 participating teams have already qualified for this year’s instalment of the world’s premier beach soccer competition. Six-time FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ champions and current holders Brazil, two-time winners Portugal and last year’s runners-up, Italy, are among the teams who have already qualified. Chile, Guatemala, Mauritania and the Seychelles will all be making their tournament debuts, with the event set to mark the host nation’s inaugural appearance at a FIFA global showpiece.

The tournament follows hot on the heels of the hugely successful FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™, which was attended by more than 70,000 fans.

Preparations for the upcoming edition are in full swing, with the Official Match Ball, the Official Poster and TiKay™ the mascot already having been unveiled to the world. Over the coming weeks, fans can also look forward to the release of a brand-new tournament song, the final draw and of course the launch of ticket sales.

The full match schedule can be downloaded on FIFA.com.