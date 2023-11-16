ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation

Jakarta was the venue for a one-day workshop to reflect on the needs of SOMS and FIFA South-East Asian Member Associations

A renewal of the current MoU is due to be signed in 2024

Jakarta is one of the host cities for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, currently taking place in Indonesia

ASEAN Secretariat and FIFA co-hosted a Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA (ASEAN-FIFA MoU), which was first signed in 2019.

In conjunction with the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, throughout the one-day event, 30 representatives of ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS) and FIFA’s South East Asian Member Associations (MAs), as well as ASEAN Secretariat and FIFA, exchanged views on shared needs and expectations in advancing cooperation among football stakeholders to craft priority areas for the next phase of MoU.

“Today's session was an excellent opportunity to lay good foundations for the collaboration plan for the renewed MoU by listening to everyone's views, discussing areas and activities to be undertaken,” said Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA Director Member Associations Asia & Oceania. “The overall aim was to create greater synergies between the different stakeholders so that the renewed MoU is more needs-driven to have a greater impact through football in the ASEAN community.”

The Jakarta workshop was punctuated by interactive and participative workshops to better understand the role of each stakeholder with a view to enhance synergies between SOMS and MAs, with the presence of Timor-Leste’s Football Federation as an observer.

“The ASEAN Sports Ministers also looked forward to advancing the implementation of the MoU between ASEAN and FIFA through a more synergised approach,” said Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Chairperson of SOMS and Director General of the Department of Physical Education, Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand during the opening remarks.

Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Director General (Department of Physical Education Ministry of Tourism and Sport) in his capacity as the Chair of ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Sports (SOMS)
FIFA Director of MA Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop
ASEAN Secretariat Senior Officer of Education, Youth, and Sports Division Larasati Indrawagita during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop
FIFA Development Prgramme Manager Celine Zigaul during a workshop at the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding
FIFA Head of Safeguarding and Child Protection Marie-laure Lemineur during the Consultative Workshop
ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of the MoU between ASEAN and FIFA

Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia, graced the Workshop’s Opening Ceremony. “I wish to express my appreciation to FIFA and ASEAN for their tireless efforts in organizing this significant event,” said Minister Ariotedjo.

“The collaboration between these organizations exemplifies a shared vision for the growth and development of football, not just as a sport but as a catalyst for regional cooperation. Together, we can create a roadmap that not only strengthens the ties between ASEAN Nations and FIFA but also elevates the standard of football across our region.”

Since the signing of the MoU at the margins of the 35th ASEAN Summit in November 2019, a significant number of initiatives across a wide range of areas have been carried out by ASEAN, FIFA, and the MAs despite the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging online activities and e-learning tools.

Some of these successful activities between FIFA and ASEAN MAs include:

ASEAN-FIFA campaigns on COVID-19 awareness and promoting healthy lifestyle

Initiation and implementation of the F4S Programme in eight ASEAN Member States

Translation of football integrity e-learning resources into ASEAN languages

ASEAN-FIFA Webinars on Women’s Football Development, Universal Design of Stadia and Facilities, and Anti-Doping Education Programme (with Southeast Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organisation)

Capacity building for Integrity Officers

Going forward, emerging ideas and suggestions for strengthening the collaboration between SOMS and MAs in the implementation of the renewed ASEAN-FIFA MoU will inform the updating of priority areas and formulation of a preliminary list of activities for the ASEAN-FIFA Collaboration Plan 2024-2029 through collaborative approach between stakeholders.