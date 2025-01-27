500 days to go: next big milestone as excitement builds for FIFA World Cup 26™

Monday, 27 January 2025 marks 500 days until the newly expanded FIFA World Cup 26™ kicks off at the Estadio Azteca Mexico City on 11 June 2026

Canada, Mexico and the United States set to co-host the 48-team competition – the first edition of the FIFA World Cup™ to be played in three countries

Sixteen Host Cities gearing up to welcome over five million fans from around the world for the most prestigious football tournament on the planet

The countdown is on! Today, 27 January 2025, marks 500 days until the groundbreaking FIFA World Cup 26™ gets under way at the Estadio Azteca Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June 2026. More than five million fans are expected to attend the tournament’s 104 matches in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with six billion more engaging with the newly expanded 48-team competition worldwide. With the clock ticking down to the 39-day global spectacle, the build-up will be taken up a notch in 2025 as FIFA continues to work closely with the tournament co-hosts and 16 Host Cities, official partners and sponsors, media partners and other key stakeholders, while celebrating a series of significant milestones along the way.

Qualifying will take shape across Africa (CAF), Asia (AFC), Europe (UEFA), North, Central America and Caribbean (Concacaf), Oceania (OFC) and South America (CONMEBOL), with the first nations to join Canada, Mexico and the USA in the 48-team field to be revealed in just a matter of months. Off the pitch, the unveiling of the popular Host City posters, the launching of ticket and hospitality sales, the final draw for the tournament and several other events and announcements will captivate football fans the world over.

Although most of the preparations being carried out by FIFA and the 16 Host Cities will only truly be felt when supporters flock to North America in June and July 2026, one prominent example of the ongoing collaboration is the Host City filming project. From April to August 2024, FIFA engaged world-leading aerial film experts to capture the iconic locations and aspects of everyday life in each Host City. FIFA filmed over 60 days of content and has since finalised a series of unique images to highlight the 16 diverse cities to global audiences. The content has been shared with FIFA’s official media partners and will feature in tournament-related broadcasts and promotions before and during the event.