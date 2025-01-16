Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup™ play-offs and final go on sale

Sales start on Thursday, 16 January 2025 at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET

Fans can complete their purchases on a first-come, first-served basis

Ticket holders “will be part of football history” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Fans from across the world can now secure tickets for all matches of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, including the play-offs and the eagerly awaited final, as a new sales phase opens on Thursday, 16 January at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET via FIFA.com/tickets.

This next opportunity to secure a spot to witness FIFA’s new flagship global club competition will coincide with the start of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour, which will give teams and fans the chance to see, up close, the coveted prize that will be lifted at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

General-public tickets for the play-offs are priced from USD 50 (excl. taxes and fees) in Category 4, with prices varying by match. Fans can complete their purchases immediately on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to act early, as tickets will go fast.

“Fans should become part of this tournament, because after well over a century of club football, or club soccer, we are set for the first, the first, truly global and merit-based FIFA Club World Cup, and those who buy a ticket, well they will be part of football history, part of soccer history, if you want,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“It’s true that the most successful clubs in the world have already played matches in the United States. However, this will be the very first time that the world’s very best clubs contest for real silverware on US soil in a true tournament format – and it’s not clubs competing for just any silverware, but rather the most coveted trophy in club football.”

Club fans’ access

FIFA has reserved a quota of tickets for supporters of the clubs playing in each match, for which sales are currently ongoing. That ticket allocation includes conditional tickets all the way up to the final, with those tickets being confirmed once a club qualifies for the match in question. Club fan tickets are available in dedicated price categories, with prices beginning at USD 36 (incl. taxes and fees).

Club fans are invited to visit FIFA.com/tickets and to look out for information provided by the respective clubs for more details on how to access that allocation.

Additional information

Please note that travelling supporters are solely responsible for arranging their own travel to the United States, including obtaining any visas or permits that they require. FIFA’s allocation rules allow each customer to purchase up to six tickets per match and tickets for a maximum of seven matches. All major credit-card providers are accepted. Accessible tickets are available for people with disabilities or limited mobility.

In view of the expected interest from around the world, football fans are reminded that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred hub to buy FIFA Club World Cup tickets. Hospitality packages will also go on sale soon, and fans can register their interest via FIFA.com/hospitality.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 32 top clubs from all six continents and will kick off in Miami on Saturday, 14 June 2025. The tournament will see 63 matches played at 12 host venues across the US, culminating in an epic and historic final on Sunday, 13 July 2025, when the official FIFA club world champions will be crowned at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.