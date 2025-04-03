Ticket packages for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ featuring guaranteed access to FIFA World Cup 26™ tickets now on sale

First-of-its-kind offer available on a first-come, first-served basis at FIFA.com/tickets

Fans have 25 days – or until limited availability runs out – to get their hands on exclusive ticket packages

Super Ticket Pack includes a guaranteed option to secure a coveted seat at the FIFA World Cup 26™ final

To celebrate a pair of monumental showcases of world-class soccer in the United States, FIFA is offering national and international fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the two most prestigious events in the men’s football calendar. By witnessing history in the making at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ – where 32 of the top clubs on the planet will compete for a brand-new trophy – fans can secure a guaranteed opportunity to purchase tickets for the FIFA World Cup 26™, the first 48-team edition of the global showpiece. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ticket packages comprise two products that will only be on offer for the next 25 days or while supplies last. These exclusive bundles provide guaranteed access to FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

Ticket Pack This package involves one ticket per match to two FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches, with the option to add one ticket to a third match at an additional cost. The purchaser of a Ticket Pack who uses all tickets to attend all matches included in their Ticket Pack will be granted a guaranteed option to buy one ticket to a FIFA World Cup 26 match in the United States (excluding the final).

Super Ticket Pack A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy the groundbreaking FIFA Club World Cup 2025, this package features one ticket per match to 20 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches, which must include a semi-final and either the opening match or the final. The purchaser of a Super Ticket Pack who uses all tickets to attend all matches included in their Super Ticket Pack will be granted a guaranteed option to buy one ticket for the eagerly anticipated FIFA World Cup 26 final.

For details regarding match combinations and applicable terms and conditions to purchase a ticket for the FIFA World Cup 26, fans should visit the ticketing portal.

This exclusive promotion applies only to ticket packages sold on FIFA.com/tickets and not to any other FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ticket products. Fans are responsible for their own travel arrangements, including obtaining visas and gaining entry to the United States.

The biggest, most inclusive global club competition ever

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off in Miami on Saturday, 14 June. A total of 63 matches will take place across 12 host venues, culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned.