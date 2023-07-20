Incident in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa New Zealand

FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the incident which occurred this morning in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa New Zealand, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident. Immediately following the incident, President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samoura were in communication with the Aotearoa New Zealand authorities. FIFA has also been in constant contact with the participating teams affected by this incident. FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned. The opening hours of the FIFA Fan Festival in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau city centre will be confirmed in due course. The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place.