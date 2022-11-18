FIFA+: Redefining the FIFA Digital Fan Experience for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA+ will provide fans both in Qatar and at-home with in-depth analysis and behind-the-scenes content throughout the tournament and beyond – all at no cost

Among the new features on the platform are FIFA+ Fantasy, official highlights, a ground-breaking FIFA+ Stadium Experience, and total tournament coverage

FIFA+ will reshape how fans enjoy the FIFA World Cup in 2022 by complimenting broadcast partners throughout

FIFA+, the official digital destination of football fandom that launched earlier this year, is now set to redefine the way in which fans – all over the world – enjoy the FIFA World Cup, as it rolls out its full tournament offering in 11 languages ahead of kick off on 20th November. Throughout the global event, FIFA+ will become the official companion experience of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, with a reimagined global FIFA app and web platform, available across select connected devices, and becoming the all-in-one destination for FIFA World Cup fans. Built to ensure fans have a complete tournament experience, FIFA+ will also compliment the tournament’s broadcasters– helping fans find their favourite team’s live games through the ‘Where to Watch’ feature and sharing behind-the-scenes and Original content created throughout. The completely free platform, which launched with a slate of Original content, in-depth archive, and extensive live coverage, is transforming ahead of the tournament to welcome a host of new, immersive, and engaging features that will provide a truly game-changing experience for fans around the world. Among them: - Full Tournament Coverage FIFA+ will be capturing the tournament in full across its channels, with an industry-leading live blog running non-stop, capturing the sights, sounds, atmosphere and energy of the world’s biggest football celebration. The FIFA+ editorial team will be on hand to bring photos and video from every match, the FIFA Fan Festival, around Qatar and beyond, while the platform will be the source of all official stats and data throughout. - Official Highlights Throughout the FIFA World Cup, FIFA+ will be FIFA’s official home of highlights, with each and every match recapped within minutes of the final whistle and all the thrills, drama and emotion available to fans in every corner of the globe – with a version available to watch in sign language as well.

- FIFA+ Stadium Experience For those in Qatar, the ground-breaking FIFA+ Stadium Experience will revolutionise how fans enjoy the beautiful game. Available on the app for fans attending the match in the stadium, the function allows FIFA+ users to experience the action like never before - with a live augmented reality overlay of stats, heatmaps, insights, different camera angles, VAR replays as on TV, and much more. The all new viewing experience is designed specifically to complement and enhance how those in the ground celebrate and support. - FIFA+ Fantasy, Panini, and more games One for both casual and core gaming fans, FIFA+ will be the official home of FIFA World Cup Fantasy throughout the tournament. Fans can lead their team to glory with Fantasy Classic, or take on each other globally each day to win prizes in Fantasy Daily, both of which are complemented by other FIFA+ Play Zone favourites such as the digital Panini Album, Daily Predictor and World Cup Trivia game. - The FIFA World Cup Daily, By Hisense Meanwhile, FIFA+’s commitment to high-quality content will continue apace with The FIFA World Cup Daily, By Hisense, brought to fans live every day direct from the FIFA Fan Festival, bringing celebrities, creators, influencers and legends together to recap the day’s play. - FIFA+ Collect FIFA+ Collect, FIFA+’s official digital collectables marketplace, will also go from strength to strength during the tournament, with a special World Cup drop set to launch ahead of kick-off. - FIFA Store The newly launched FIFA Store will be available on FIFA+. Fans can enjoy product lines from the 32 qualified nations as well as wider FIFA Member Associations, merchandise, memorabilia and accessories. It will also home a new line of ‘FIFA’ products featuring artwork and designs inspired by storytelling from FIFA’s biggest events. - Archive, Originals and Live Outside of the FIFA World Cup, FIFA+ remains the home of 40,000 live regional matches every year, an existing extensive archive featuring every men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup match ever produced, and a slate of Original programming – including the landmark docuseries Captains which intimately goes behind-the-scenes with 6 leading global icons (among them Luka Modric and Thiago Silva) on their journey to qualify for Qatar. - Personalisation and FIFA ID All of the above is underpinned by a personalised experience and a rich notifications integration, where fans can register for free, choose their favourite World Cup team, and enjoy a bespoke journey through the FIFA World Cup, with news, highlights, insights and analysis relevant to them specifically. The same login is then used across FIFA+ Fantasy, FIFA+ Collect, and a range of other digital FIFA features.