FIFA Club World Cup™️ third-place match to be held in Tangier

The third-place match of the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022™️ between Al Ahly FC and Flamengo will now be played at the 65,000 capacity Tangier Stadium at 16.30 on Saturday 11 February. The host country has decided to move the match from Morocco’s capital Rabat to preserve the pitch of Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium for the final between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at 20.00 on the same day, and to guarantee the sporting quality of both remaining games for players and spectators. Fans who have bought tickets for the double-header will be informed shortly. Special travel arrangements will be organized by ONCF, Morocco's national railway operator, enabling those who want to watch the third-place match in Tangier to be able to do so. Ticketholders will be able to exchange their current tickets for new ones for the third-place match, or have the option to apply for a refund of existing tickets. The updated match schedule can be found here.