FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ volunteer applications now open

Approximately 9,000 local volunteers to support the delivery of the groundbreaking tournament

A unique opportunity to be part of history as FIFA’s new flagship competition is staged across 11 US Host Cities

Applications open via FIFA.com/volunteers

US citizens or lawful permanent residents can now submit their applications to volunteer at the new, 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place from Saturday 14 June to Sunday 13 July 2025 at 12 stadiums across the United States.

The world’s top clubs will compete for the unprecedented prize, but approximately 9,000 local volunteers will also shine on this global stage, sharing their culture and knowledge with fans from around the world.

FIFA is looking for passionate and enthusiastic volunteers to help make the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ an unforgettable experience. Volunteers will be right at the heart of the action, giving fans a unique inside look at their Host City.

“The United States will host the 32 best clubs in the world and their fans, and our amazing volunteers will be the smiling faces that welcome them and create the joyful atmosphere that makes FIFA events so special. This will be an opportunity for them to represent their Host Cities and share their unique culture with the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We look forward to engaging the local communities in the 11 incredible Host Cities staging the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 through the volunteer programme – together, we will ensure that fans coming from all over the world have the time of their lives, while witnessing a groundbreaking tournament that will redefine global club football.”

So, what exactly does becoming a FIFA volunteer entail? Volunteers are the friendly faces on the ground, representing FIFA and their Host City with enthusiasm and pride. They play a key role across a variety of tournament-related locations, including stadiums, training sites, hotels, and more.

To be eligible, applicants must:

have reached 18 years of age by 1 January 2025;

be a US citizen or lawful permanent resident;

have a good command of English (knowledge of additional languages is a bonus);

be available for the duration of the tournament, including pre-event training sessions; and

be passionate about football and teamwork and have a friendly and proactive attitude.

Certain roles may have specific skill or experience requirements, details of which will be shared during the application process.

Anyone interested in volunteering is advised to act fast, as applications will close once a sufficient number have been received.

Learn more on how to apply here.