Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2023: Teams and groups confirmed

Teams and groups for the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2023 have now been confirmed

The international U-19 tournament, which is split across two male and two female groups, will take place between 17 and 18 May 2023

The tournament has welcomed the likes of Bobby Charlton, David Beckham, Granit Xhaka or Kaká in the past

The teams and groups for the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2023 have been confirmed, with a host of exciting encounters lined up for the Zurich tournament, which is set to take place between 17 and 18 May. The competition's first-round format sees the teams split into two four-team groups in both male and female sections, with the top two teams from each section progressing to the last four. The two semi-final winners will then contest the final, with the losing teams doing battle in the play-off for third place. The sides that finish third in the groups will take on one another, while the teams which finish bottom of each group will do the same.

Men's Group A Olympique de Marseille, FC Zürich, Academie Generation Foot, FC Basel 1893 Men's Group B Liverpool FC, Grasshopper Club Zürich, Corinthians Sao Paulo, FC Blue Stars Zürich Women's Group A Arsenal WFC, FC Basel 1893, FC Rosengård, FC Zürich Frauen Women's Group B Juventus Women, BSC YB-Frauen, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Grasshopper Club Zürich

History

Founded in 1898, FC Blue Stars are Zurich's oldest club and one of Switzerland's first to have their own dedicated youth system. To aid their youngsters' development, the club hosted a tournament in 1939 that has become renowned for providing a first experience of international for some future stars.