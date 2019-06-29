Normalisation committee appointed for the Pakistan Football Federation

On 27 June 2019, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided to appoint a normalisation committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in accordance with art. 14 par. 1(a) and art. 8 par. 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

The decision follows the recent FIFA/AFC fact-finding mission to Pakistan, which concluded that only free, fair and transparent elections of the PFF executive committee would reunite the football stakeholders in Pakistan and set the basis for the development of football which has been at a standstill since 2015.

The mandate of the normalisation committee will include the following:

To run the PFF’s daily affairs;

To ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan;

To draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF;

To organise and conduct elections at district followed by provincial levels; and

To organise and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.

The normalisation committee will be composed of an adequate number of members to be identified by the FIFA administration, in consultation with the AFC and relevant local stakeholders. In line with the FIFA Governance Regulations, all members of the normalisation committee will be subject to an eligibility check.

The normalisation committee will act as an electoral committee, whose decisions are final and binding, and the specified period of time during which it will perform its functions will expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks but no later than nine months after its members have been officially appointed by FIFA.