72nd FIFA Congress: Doha

Speaking at the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the new FIFA Forward Programme, Forward 3.0, will see an increase of 25%. “A 25% increase means that, compared to 2016, when I arrived as FIFA President, each member association will now receive around (USD) 8 million in a four-year period,” the FIFA President said in advance of the Congress approving the detailed budget for 2023. “This corresponds to seven times more than what was the case before 2016. A sevenfold increase of money that goes where it has to go: into solidarity projects, football development projects. This USD 2.2 billion will go straight to the member associations’ development programmes.” Taking place on the eve of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the FIFA Congress convened in person for the first time in three years, and though COVID-19 pandemic restrictions resulted in several associations joining virtually, 210 of the 211 FIFA member associations looked ahead to the upcoming tournament, the first of its kind in the Arab world.

Addressing the FIFA member associations, Gianni Infantino also requested that world leaders engage in dialogue to stop wars and conflicts. “We live in an aggressive world, in a divided world, but I am a big believer in the power of football to bring people together and to cross cultural boundaries,” the FIFA President said, referring to ongoing wars across the globe. “Nelson Mandela said that sport has the power to change the world. Football is the world sport. We are not naïve to believe football can solve the world’s problems. Once this terrible conflict is over and all other conflicts around the world as well, hopefully very soon, football can play a small part in rebuilding relationships, in establishing peace and understanding – and we will be there at the forefront of doing that.” "My plea to all of those who have some power in this world, to all of those who are in important political positions in the world, please, please stop conflicts and wars," he added. "Please, for our children, for our future. Please engage in dialogue, even with your worst enemy. Please try to come together. And football will be there and will help in working together for peace. Because we have to learn again to live together and we have to learn again what it means to live together." Regarding the Future of Football project, the FIFA President reiterated FIFA’s commitment to developing football, increasing global competitiveness and continuing the ongoing pledge to eradicate all forms of discrimination in football. The FIFA President, together with several delegates, spoke about the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the positive impact and legacy that the tournament can bring. The agenda also included addresses from His Excellency Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In the context of the FIFA Annual Report 2021, the Congress approved the consolidated financial statements for 2021 and the FIFA statutory financial statements for 2021, as well as an amendment to article 9 of the FIFA Statutes. The FIFA President then concluded the Congress by stating his intention to stand for re-election in 2023.