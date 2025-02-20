Long-standing FIFA Partner The Coca-Cola Company confirmed for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

A long-time FIFA Partner and a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ since the 1978 edition, The Coca-Cola Company looks forward to continuing its partnership by activating the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Fans of 32 of the best-performing clubs on the planet can expect to encounter exclusive experiences and programmes as part of Coca-Cola’s activation across US cities and elsewhere around the world when the groundbreaking tournament takes place in June and July 2025. “The Coca-Cola Company has been involved in stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950 and has provided many memorable experiences in global football over the decades. We are delighted to have such an important and a long-standing partner on board as we usher in a new era in global club football with the FIFA Club World Cup. This will be an exciting, inclusive and a truly global tournament that will ultimately further the development of the club game while delivering value to our partners,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “Sports partnerships like the one we have with FIFA are an important growth driver for our company, brands and global system, and the FIFA Club World Cup will be a significant moment to bring the world together through the power of sport. Football fans are among the most passionate in the world, and we’re honoured to be part of these moments by refreshing fans and athletes with our portfolio of beverages and providing them with innovative experiences,” said Brad Ross, Vice President of Global Sports and Entertainment Marketing and Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company.