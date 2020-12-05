The Week in Quotes

“The (old Boca Juniors) shirt is heavy…When I put it on, something entered my body that I cannot explain. I was relaxed because I felt that a goal would come. Diego is unique. He is God. He is from another planet. I knew I would score a goal. I had a lot of confidence. It’s something very special. You put it on and it gives you another power.” Carlos Tevez (Xinhua news agency)

"How do the British people say, 'You have to show it on a windy night in Stoke'? It was not windy and Stuttgart is not Stoke but I think Stuttgart are a team that played very well in the last few weeks." Thomas Muller (BT Sport)

"It was my birthday so I got a couple of bevvies in after the clean sheet. At least everyone knows who I am now." Bayleigh Passant

"I played for Rio [Ave], I took some free-kicks. That is in the past and we have some very good free-kick takers. Penalties, I am the best penalty taker but I am not chosen to take them." Ederson

"With Kane and Son, what Mourinho has done has been incredible. Those two are the best partnership in world football at the minute. The hardest thing that you can do at the top level is to be consistent, so for those two to show that consistency, for me is unbelievable." Jermain Defoe (Mennie Talks Podcast)

"Manuel Neuer is 34 now, and he’s just getting better and better. He’s like a red wine that matures each year. He anticipates pretty much every shot, wherever it comes from, and makes the save. We’ve seen that in the last couple of weeks in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League. He’s the best goalkeeper in the world, I think he’s even the best goalkeeper of all time. We’ve always had good goalkeepers in Germany, at Bayern, when you talk about Sepp Meyer or Oliver Kahn, but I think Manuel Neuer has taken goalkeeping to a new level, and we’re really happy that he’s lining up between the sticks for us." Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bundesliga.com)

"What I want the most is to enjoy playing with [Lionel Messi] again. He can play in my role, it wouldn't be a problem with me! For sure, next year we have to do it." Neymar (ESPN Argentina)

"In our first year we were roommates. In our talks, not only about football, but also about family, I noticed that we were totally on the same line. Diego Maradona was not only top as a footballer but also as a human being, he cared for everyone. That's how he won over all his teams." Bernd Schuster (Welt)

Tributes pour in for Papa Bouba Diop

"Pape Bouba, it was with a broken heart that we learned of your passing. Know that you will remain in our hearts forever even if you left without saying goodbye to us. RIP." Sadio Mane