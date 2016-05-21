The Week in Quotes

“I really enjoyed it, I lasted longer than I thought I would. To be able to put some smiles on the Bolton fans' faces was great. The Bolton fans are always special to me, regardless of whether I'm here or not. It's a town that means so much to me." Former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba returned to the pitch for a charity match four years after suffering cardiac arrest

“I have to say in my favour that calling the dog Messi was more my brother and dad’s idea than mine. I'm cleaning my hands with it , I’m a Madridista and that’s that. I don’t walk him anymore, imagine me calling him Messi in the streets.” Real Madrid midfielder Iscorevealed his dog is named after Barcelona star Lionel Messi

". Even though he had Irina Shayk waiting for him at home! He does not care about money, he just wants to be the first.” **Carlo Ancelotti on Cristiano Ronaldo

“I will walk out of the tunnel one more time to hear Z-Cars and the thunderous applause of 40,000 Evertonians. I will hold these images and sounds with me wherever I go. I am going home to America. But after a decade in blue, this is my home. I love all of you, and am so grateful for what the club and everybody affiliated with it has given me. Everton, you have become a part of my soul. You'll forever be in my heart. COYB!!! Your No24.” **Tim Howard wrote a farewell letter to Everton supporters after spending ten years at the club

“Juninho Pernambucano used to take those free-kicks. He (Payet) was at Marseille doing whatever he needed to do, he played for Lille, but he wasn’t consistent with it and efficient with it. But Slaven Bilic understood that he’s special and he knew that (Mark) Noble and (Cheikhou) Kouyate were going to be the guys that are going to protect him a bit and do what he needed to do to make them (West Ham) win games.” **Thierry Henry compared Dimitri Payet to Juninho Pernambucano

“We believe to the death in what and el Profe Ortega tell us. Simeone always knows how to give the right message or speech that the team needs. He knows what to say in every moment, and that is the most difficult thing for a coach. The most emotional I can remember were the second leg against Barcelona and the first game against Bayern.” Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godinon Atleti head coach Diego Simeone and fitness specialist Oscar Ortega ahead of the UEFA Champions League final 2016

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichelthanks the club’s supporters from Thailand during a recent trip celebrating their English Premier League title triumph

“I have always worn my heart on my sleeve. It’s been a long two or three weeks (since the previous home game) and the tear ducts are just about empty. But I tell you what, that chant the supporters gave me was something that will live with me for the rest of my life. It’s been a pleasure. I’ll always bleed blue. I love this club. It's always hard to say goodbye to something that's been such a big part of your life for such a long time.” Melbourne Victory’s Archie Thompsonafter playing his final home game for the club

"They try to wind me up by telling me just to take two touches, no more. And if at all possible, just one touch and make sure it’s in the area. It doesn't bother me because I already know that. I know my limits. That's why it doesn't offend me, it makes me laugh. When Messi and Neymar start with the tricks on the training ground I usually leave so as not to get in the way." Luis Suarez reflects on the teasing nature of his two Barcelona team-mates

"The list is not perfect, we are sure that there are players who deserve to be here by their great season, but I leave it clear that I have no sympathy when choosing. I am fully confident that we have the best group. Now we must prepare in the best way. There are 11 or 12 that were not in Brazil, which speaks well of the renewal we are having and what we want is to adapt. We have no obligation to be champion, but we dream that we could.” **Vicente del Bosque on his Spain squad heading into UEFA EURO 2016