The Week in Quotes

“It’s not the player who makes the team but the team who makes the player. I’m nothing more than a link in a chain." Uganda prodigy and 18-year-old captain Faruku Miya in an interview with FIFA.com “I think I would be pretty good because I am fit, I am quick, I can control the ball and I understand all of the play. Well, looking at how Van Gaal is, I don't think I would ever want to be coached by him so I think I will put that on pause until we get a new coach." *Jamaican sprinter and avid Manchester United supporter Usain Bolt “It was not only my job, but was the job done by everybody, the entire staff. The players have easily understood my tactics, but this is the biggest accomplishment of my career.” Haiti coach Patrice Neveuon navigating his side past Trinidad and Tobago to qualify for the 2016 Copa America Centenario “I’ll tell you something: in terms of natural skill and passion for football, Malawi is comparable to anywhere else in the world. I can’t believe what I’m seeing here. If we take such good care of the kids when they’re under 15 years old, it’s not too much to think of qualifying for the World Cup in the next decade or so." Malawi national team head coach Ernest Mtawali on the potential of Malawian football. Learn more about how football is developing in the country here “I talked to my mental coach, I said to him I like David Luiz but I also like John Terry and he said to me, ‘Okay, but you have to be Sviatchenko.’ I said of course I have to be Sviatchenko but I thought maybe I should be a defender that’s why I’m in the defence. So I said maybe I should be more like Terry because I saw David Luiz at the World Cup and he was terrible. So I find out that it’s better to be a good defender than a dribbling guy that cannot defend." New Celtic signing Erik Sviatchenkoon emulating John Terry, while not giving much praise for a certain Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil defender