The Week in Quotes

"I will finish where I started; my final steps will be with youth teams. Hopefully, it will be Barça's.” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals to the Universo Valdano show that he wants to end his coaching career where it began

"It's a tremendous pride and honour for me and my family to have the name of my family associated with this stage where many years ago I used to play when I was younger. The most important thing is the little ones, budding footballers." FIFA World Cup™ champion with France and The Best FIFA Men's Coach finalist Didier Deschamps speaks at the unveiling of the new name for Stade Marquet: Stade Didier Deschamps

“After the game I asked for Fabio Cannavaro's shirt and he gave it me. I thought that was that. Then he tapped me on the shoulder and obviously couldn't speak English but gestured at my shirt and I was like 'What?! You want this?' He nodded and I'm thinking 'Why on earth does he want this?'. He's won the World Cup and I can imagine he's got shirts from everybody and anybody and he's asked for my quadruple XL Stoke shirt!" Former Stoke City striker Jon Parkin recalls a pre-season meeting with Fabio Cannavaro’s Real Madrid in 2007 with BBC Sport

"When I told him, a huge smile came across Neto’s face. He said thank you very much, but he didn’t have to thank me for anything.” Brazil head coach Tite on goalkeeper Neto, who made his senior international bow nearly a decade after his first call-up

"Ronaldo has something different. We can say that he is the best in the world and we can only be happy to have him with us. For sure his experience is one of winning a lot, especially in the Champions League. It will help us in the crucial moments of the season. We will see it at work, this time on our side." Blaise Matuidi on Juventus team-mate and The Best FIFA Men's Player finalist Cristiano Ronaldo when speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport

England striker Harry Kane on receiving his adidas Golden Boot for finishing top goalscorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

“I went down to my brother's training sessions, because there were not a lot of local [female] teams around. I trained with my brother's team and then I got to an age when I had to go to an all-girls team. In the first game that I played with West Bridgford Colts, we were rotating keepers and I went in goal for a stint - I saved a penalty and I never came out of goal after that. That was it then, from that moment on, I just wanted to be in that position - a goalkeeper." Wolfsburg goalkeeper Mary Earps speaking with BBC Sport

"There are moments when I laugh, I joke around, I love dancing. I like to enjoy my life, but I can also be serious when I have to be serious. If I can help the squad by speaking at times like that, I do it. The World Cup is important, you had to show maturity." Paul Pogba on his pre-match team talk at the World Cup Final, speaking with RMC

"If there is an individual prize that Lionel Messi can't win, then there's no doubt that this season it should go to Luka Modric. It wouldn't surprise me if he were to win with many more votes. This has been his year and I am really happy for him. If Messi isn't the best, then it has to be Modric." In an exclusive interview with MARCA, Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic backs Croatia team-mate Luka Modric to be named The Best FIFA Men's Player 2018

"To play in League One in every game when I was 18 was massive for my development. It's something I'm very proud of. I have great memories and it was a great experience. If it didn't happen for me back then, I probably wouldn't be where I am now." Defender Harry Maguire on his journey from England's third tier to being a regular in the Three Lions line-up, speaking at a press conference

“On paper, we shouldn't win a game. We're the lowest-ranked side in the world almost. But as I said, with the team spirit and competitiveness, they will have a chance.” Montserrat coach Willie Donachie speaks with BBC’s World Football Show about the country’s return to international football after three years