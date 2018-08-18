The Week in Quotes

“It was a great feeling for me to see that we qualified for the quarter-final. Though I was happy that we made it, I could not help it when I saw her [Linyan Zhang] crying. I think she did well in the match and had pity for her. So, I moved to hug and console her. I do not like seeing someone crying - whether my opponent or team-mate. I just could not stand it. So, I had to go and sympathise with her.” Nigeria defender Joy Duru speaks with Goal about her embrace with China PR midfielder Linyan Zhang after her side eliminated the Chinese from the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018

"I feel too young for the legacy question! But I guess I’m getting old, so I have to accept that. I want people to remember me on the field as they do off it - someone who was passionate and lived with joy and happiness, who gave everything, was a good team-mate, who loved the game and tried to play it the right way and really enjoyed every minute I was able to play." The Best FIFA Women's Player 2018 nominee Megan Rapinoe speaks about what she wants her legacy to be, in an exclusive interview with FIFA.com

"Mendy is Mendy. In the terms that it is what it is. Sometimes you want to kill him. Sometimes you say, 'Wow, what a player we have.' He gives us this extra energy with Kyle (Walker) with him, that helps us, you know? When he attacks that consistency is so important. Mendy has a lot of things to improve. Hopefully we can convince him to be calm and to forget a little bit the social media and focus on what he has to do." Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks about left-back Benjamin Mendy following his side's 2-0 victory over Arsenal

Mendy responds to his boss...on social media​

“It’s true that we’ve had other generations which have come before, but this one definitely deserves its place among them.” Tahiti coach Bruno Tehaamoana after his side earned a place in the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time since 2009​

"We went through all the emotions and we showed our strength of character. At 3-1 and then at 3-2 but playing with 10 v 11, I think it was only the ten players on the field that still believed. My players are crazy and it was surreal. We tried everything. The spirit was remarkable. We still need to adapt to the intensity of Ligue 1 but I'm sure the players will progress." Nimes head coach Bertrand Blaquart speaks after his side's remarkable 4-3 win over Angers that saw them become the first promoted club to score four goals in their first match back in the top division in France since Lille defeated Nancy in 1978

"I can’t even explain to you how excited I was to finally be traded, but not only be traded but come to Portland. If there was one team I wanted to be traded to, it was here.” Australia's Caitlin Foord speaks with the Portland Thorns' official website about her delight in moving to the Pacific Northwest city earlier in the year

"I cannot stop looking at this photo and these stripes on which I have written my life as a man and as a footballer. I love this shirt to the point that, despite everything, I believe that the good of the squad comes first. Always." Claudio Marchisio leaves Juventus after spending 25 years at the club

“It was the victory song of the England fans at the World Cup in Russia. Qualifying for the semi-final gave us the perfect opportunity to sing it all together again.” England's Georgia Stanway speaks with FIFA.com about celebrating their qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 semi-finals with the Atomic Kitten song "Whole Again"

“I had to do a quick reset. Pedro’s tried me out at full-back a few times in training but it was never anything serious.” Spain winger Candela Andujar speaks with FIFA.com after she played at full-back for the first time in a competitive match in her career, helping to replace the injured Lucia Rodriguez during La Rojita's 2-1 win over Nigeria in the U-20 Women's World Cup quarter-finals