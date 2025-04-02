Request for Information (RFI) – Dressing and Signage Services, FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™

The FIFA Stadium and Infrastructure Department is seeking information from experienced providers of a variety of Dressing and Signage services for global sporting and other major events who may wish to partake in any potential future tender and procurement process for FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™.

FIFA will undertake a comprehensive dressing and signage programme of all competition venues, multiple non-competition venues, iconic city locations, ancillary events and miscellaneous projects associated with FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™.

FIFA is exploring the current market capability of suppliers who possess the proximity to the identified locations, technical expertise, experience and resources to deliver a dressing and signage programme of this scale in part, or in full.