Mixed teams of officials appointed for the FIFA 2024 Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.

Mixed teams of officials appointed for the FIFA 2024 Men’s Futsal World Cup

Group games continue in Tashkent, Bukhara and Andijan this week

Thirty-nine officials, including two female referees, have been appointed to oversee the 10th FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the selected match officials who will officiate at this week’s FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.

First up on Tuesday 17 September are Group A games between Costa Rica and the Netherlands as well as Uzbekistan and Paraguay. In Group B it is Thailand v Cuba and Brazil v Croatia.

The officiating trio of Lautaro Romero, Rolly Rojas and Pornnarong Grairod will take charge of the first game which kicks off at 2.30pm (CET) in Tashkent. The same venue will be used for the 5.30pm kick-off between Uzbekistan and Paraguay, a game that will be refereed by Reinier Fis, Josh Wilkens and Roberto López.

Cristiana Santos will take charge of Thailand v Cuba with Juan Cordero and Daniel Matkovic assisting. Ebrahim Mehrabi will be in control of Brazil v Croatia alongside Jorge Flores and Antony Riley.

On Wednesday, 18 September, it is Angola v Ukraine (2.30pm CET) and Argentina v Afghanistan (5.30pm CET) in Group C with both games taking place in Tashkent. An Ran, Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Ricardo Lay will officiate the first game with Eduardo Fernández, Nicola Manzione and Ondřej Černý in charge of the second.

In Group D, it is Libya v Kazakhstan (2.30pm, CET) and Spain v New Zealand (5.30pm, CET) with both games kicking off in Andijan. Daniel Rodríguez, Rafael Villalba and Christián Espindola will oversee the first game of the day. Youssef Mohamed will referee Spain v New Zealand with Tarek El Khatby and Khalid Hnich assisting.

On Thursday, 19 September Group E will see Morocco v Panama (2.30pm, CET) and Portugal v Tajikistan(5.30pm, CET) with both games taking place in Tashkent. Daniel Manrique will referee the first game of the day with Anatolly Rubakov and Ebrahim Mehrabi assisting. Jorge Flores will take charge of Portugal v Tajikistan with Aymer Kammoun and Rojas assisting.