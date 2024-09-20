Match officials appointed as 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup™ group stage curtain falls

Officials appointed for final group games at the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Tashkent, Bukhara and Andijan all stage matches this weekend; Round of 16 starts Tuesday

Thirty-nine officials, including two female referees, have been appointed to oversee the 10th FIFA Futsal World Cup

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the selected match officials for the final round of group games at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.

The Group B fixture between Cuba and Croatia starts the action on Friday at the Humo Arena, Tashkent, where the refereeing trio is Nicola Manzione (Italy), Roberto Lopez (Panama) and Rafael Villalba (Paraguay). At the same time, Costa Rica’s Diego Molina, Czech Ondřej Černý and Alejandro Martínez (Spain) will officiate Thailand and Brazil’s final Group B game in Bukhara.

Later in the day, the hosts face Costa Rica in Tashkent with Anelize Meire Schulz (Brazil), Nikola Jelić (Croatia) and Eduardo Fernandes (Portugal) in charge; Friday’s Group A action in Bukhara concludes with Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Japan), Ryan Shepheard (Australia) and Reinier Fis (Cuba) overseeing the Netherlands vs Paraguay.

Kazakhstan and New Zealand’s Group D game on Saturday will be refereed by Ricardo Lay (Panama), Daniel Manrique (Colombia) and Lautaro Romero (Argentina) while the group’s other fixture played in Andijan, Libya vs Spain, will be officiated by Fahad Al Hosani (UAE), Ebrahim Mehrabi (Iran) and Anatoliy Rubakov (Uzbekistan). Angola and Argentina go head-to-head in Group C in Tashkent later in the day with Chris Sinclair (New Zealand), Antony Riley (New Zealand) and Quoc Dung Truong (Vietnam) in charge. In Andijan, Jorge Flores (El Salvador), Khalid Hnich (Morocco) and Josh Wilkens (USA) will be the refereeing trio as Ukraine and Afghanistan meet.