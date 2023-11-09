Football for Schools sets future course in Praia

Football for Schools (F4S) program was launched in Cape Verde between 5-7 November

36 educators from all corners of the country participated

70% of African member associations are now utilising the programme

After recently reaching a major milestone in Burundi last month, the Football for Schools team set off on the road to meet more schoolchildren eager to learn through football. Aiming to contribute to the development and empowerment of nearly 700 million children around the planet, F4S still has a long way to go, mountains to climb, and seas to cross. But nothing will hinder its path. Aiming to contribute to the development and empowerment of nearly 700 million children around the planet, F4S still has a long way to go, mountains to climb, and seas to cross. But nothing will hinder its path. Football for Schools' stopover in Cape Verde between November 5-7 took the program to a mountainous archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. 500 kilometres from the Senegalese coast, it was a journey in itself for the members of the F4S team, who are led by director Fatimata Sidibe. The journey to Praia, where the event took place, was just as demanding for the 36 educators.

By boat or plane, 29 men and 7 women, all physical education teachers, reached the Cape Verdean capital from the nine islands that make up the country after long hours of travel.

“Football for Schools is a program that will unite all of Cape Verde, engaging and bringing together all the islands of the country. Through football, we can educate our future citizens,” smiled José Gomes, CAF/FIFA coordinator of the project in Cape Verde.

Under the guidance of experienced F4S instructors, the 36 teachers learned the basics of a program that they themselves will be responsible for transmitting to towns and villages across the country. Two days of training allowed them to master the methodology of this project, the main objective of which is to make the practice of football more accessible to young people by integrating football activities into the education system. “The Cape Verdean federation carefully selected these qualified trainers from all over the country, entrusting the program to competent sports people,” explained Melvin Mendy, Football for Schools coordinator. “By committing to football and education in this way, the Cape Verdean Football Federation and the Ministry of Education are now in the best position to harness the power of football as a catalyst for social change and progress.” Present during the launch day on November 7 were delegations from the FCF led by its President Mário Semedo, and from the Ministry of Education, who were already able to see the immense potential of the program. Under their gaze, around a hundred schoolchildren supervised by their trainers took part in ball exercises and friendly matches. A break between activities focused on instilling social skills and educational values.

