Ellis to lead Technical Advisory Group

FIFA has named Jill Ellis to lead the Technical Advisory Group on the future of women’s football, bringing together a group of thought leaders to consider the future of the women’s game. The double FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach will work with stakeholders from all platforms to examine and explore ways to improve the current match calendar and build global development and competitiveness.

“It is an exciting time for women’s football which grows from strength to strength, but it is vital that we do not stand still,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Jill’s experience and expertise, combined with her forward-looking mindset makes her the perfect candidate to explore and lead the way forward to ensure this positive trajectory continues.”

“I look forward to working with FIFA and bringing together the best minds in our sport," said Ellis. "I anticipate diverse and meaningful dialogue to examine how to enhance the women’s football landscape.”

Ellis added, “Potential areas of discussion will include introducing more meaningful and regular competition at all levels globally, optimising youth development structures, and improving coaching and education standards within the game. However, it is not an exhaustive list; everything is on the table."