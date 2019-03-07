Football official suspended for three months

The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has ratified the plea bargain submitted by the chairperson of the investigatory chamber and Mr Lee Harmon, President of the Cook Islands Football Association, Vice-President of the OFC and member of the FIFA Council.

An investigation into Mr Harmon concerning the resale of 2018 FIFA World Cup™ tickets was opened on 26 July 2018.

In accordance with art. 67 par. 1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the parties have mutually agreed on the following sanctions:

a fine of CHF 20,000;

a three-month suspension from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.