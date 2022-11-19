FIFA welcomes assurances on workers’ compensation mechanisms

During discussions with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Qatar Minister of Labour H.E. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri has explained the existing legal framework which includes a workers’ support and insurance fund. This fund, which has existed since 2018, has provided over USD 350 million in compensation to workers in cases mainly dealing with late and non-payment of wages. “FIFA welcomes the assurances provided by the Qatari authorities in relation to the treatment of labour issues currently in place in the State of Qatar,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “I appreciate the guarantees provided by the Minister that this compensation mechanism is also in place for the future with the same funds allowing workers the opportunity to file cases covered by the framework of the law.” “I also welcome the confirmation by the Minister in his recent session at the European Parliament that any workers or their families who have not received what is due to them by law are invited to contact the relevant authorities to seek due recompense,” the FIFA President added. The Minister informed the FIFA President that improvements have been made to the minimum wage, and it was also confirmed during the meeting the key indicators of workers benefitting from the new labour laws, including that more than 420,000 workers have changed jobs across Qatar. More than 300,000 workers have benefitted from the introduction of the minimum wage, a first of its kind in the region.