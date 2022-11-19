FIFA supports ongoing discussions for permanent ILO office in Qatar

FIFA is encouraged by ongoing discussions aimed at establishing a permanent International Labour Organization (ILO) office in Doha, yet another important development to the legacy that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is set to bring. “The prospect of a dedicated office would be another step of undeniable labour reform progress that has taken place as part of hosting the FIFA World Cup and I am encouraged by the direction that the discussions have taken in achieving this,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “From my first day as FIFA President, I have been pleased to see the strong commitment from the Qatari authorities in ensuring the reforms are fully implemented across the labour market, leaving a lasting legacy of the FIFA World Cup long after the event, and benefiting migrant workers in the host country in the long term.” In recent years, there has been significant progress in labour conditions in Qatar, including the removal of the most problematic elements of the kafala system, the introduction of a minimum wage and heat protection measures for workers. These are positive developments that have been recognised by organisations such as the ILO and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). The FIFA President added: “I commend the International Labour Organization for their support through the entire process. Given their mandate, I see them as the perfect partner to ensure that workers’ rights are protected and upheld for the long term, not only in Qatar, but beyond.”