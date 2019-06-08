Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Keramuudin Karim

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Keramuudin Karim, former President of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) and former FIFA Standing Committee member, guilty of having abused his position and sexually abused various female players, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Karim concerned the complaints lodged by at least five Afghan female football players, accusing him of repeated sexual abuse in the period 2013 – 2018, abusing his function as President of the AFF.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Karim had breached art. 23 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) and art. 25 (Abuse of position) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a life ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on Mr Karim.