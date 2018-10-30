World's best in action

Media Release

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

Tuesday 30 October 2018, 16:29
Organisation

Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Kwesi Nyantakyi

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition. As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.

The decision was notified to Mr Nyantakyi today, and the ban comes into force immediately.

