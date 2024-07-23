Normalisation committees appointed in Tunisia and Maldives

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to appoint normalisation committees for the Tunisian Football Association (FTF) and the Football Association of Maldives (FAM) on the basis of article 8 paragraph 2 of the FIFA Statutes.

In the case of Tunisia, the decision was taken following consultations with CAF and in order to provide the FTF with the means to emerge from the current crisis, to revise the FTF statutes and electoral code and to hold elections in line with its new statutory framework.

The period during which the FTF normalisation committee shall perform its functions shall expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but by no later than 31 January 2025.

With regards to Maldives, the decision was taken following consultations with the AFC and in order to address the dire governance and financial crisis faced by the FAM.

The period during which the FAM normalisation committee shall perform its functions shall expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks, but by no later than 31 July 2025.