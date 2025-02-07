January 2025 transfer window breaks multiple records in both men’s and women’s football

5,863 total transfers (+19.1%) and USD 2.35 billion spent (+57.9%) by clubs in men’s professional football – both figures are new all-time highs for the January window

Women’s game also sets new records: USD 5.8 million spent on transfer fees (+180.6%) and a total of 455 international transfers were made in January

English clubs are the top spenders in both men’s and women’s football

The most recent transfer window once again set new all-time highs in both men’s and women’s professional football, as confirmed by FIFA’s International Transfer Snapshot (January 2025). According to the report – composed by the Miami-based FIFA Legal & Compliance Division – a total of 5,863 international transfers were recorded in men’s professional football in January. This is the highest-ever figure for any January window and almost 20% higher than the previous record from January 2024. A total of USD 2.35 billion was spent by clubs on international transfer fees, which is also a new all-time high for any January window. The amount is 57.9% higher compared to January 2024 and 47.1% higher than the previous record from January 2023.

New records were also set in both categories in women’s professional football. USD 5.8 million was spent by clubs on international transfer fees, the highest ever in any January window and more than twice the previous record (+180.6%) from January 2024. Some 455 international transfers were recorded in the women’s professional game, up 22.6% compared to the previous record from January 2024. In men’s football, clubs in England led the way by spending USD 621.6m on transfer fees. The top five was completed by clubs in Germany (295.7m), Italy (223.8m), France (209.7m) and Saudi Arabia (202.1m). Meanwhile, clubs in France received the highest amount in transfer fees (371.0m), followed by clubs in Germany (226.2m), England (185.2m), Portugal (176.4m) and Italy (162.0m).