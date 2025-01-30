International transfers reach historic high in 2024

All-time record of 78,742 international player transfers completed according to Global Transfer Report 2024
USD 8.59 billion spent on international transfer fees in men’s professional football, the second highest amount ever
Women’s football continues to grow with 2,284 transfers (+20.8%) and total spending of USD 15.6 million, more than twice the amount in 2023
FIFA has today published the Global Transfer Report 2024 alongside the interactive Global Transfer Report website, offering users an engaging platform to explore detailed transfer data and trends for each association around the world.
An all-time record of 78,742 international player transfers were completed in 2024 across men’s and women’s professional and amateur football. After clubs’ spending on transfer fees set a new record in 2023 (USD 9.66 billion), the total outlay was lower in 2024 (USD 8.59 billion), but still more than 15% above the previous record set in 2019 (USD 7.33 billion).
Almost 40% of all transfer spending in men's professional football was accounted for by the top 2.5% of transfers, which included fees of at least USD 20 million per transfer. Clubs from England were both the number one spender and the number one recipient of transfer fees in 2024, with USD 1.88 billion spent on incoming transfers and USD 1.34 billion received for outgoing transfers. In terms of the total number of transfers, Brazilian clubs were in the lead with 1,102 incoming and 1,113 outgoing transfers. Statistics for each individual association can be found on the Global Transfer Report website.
The number of clubs that spent money on incoming transfers continued to grow, reaching a record high of 1,100 clubs in 2024. Similarly, the number of clubs that received a transfer fee for at least one outgoing transfer, 1,378, also set a new record. New records set as women’s football continues to grow In 2024, clubs continued to invest in women’s professional football with total spending on transfer fees reaching a record level of USD 15.6 million – more than 2.5 times as high as in the previous year. A total of 695 clubs were involved in international transfers (+11.6%), with 109 of these clubs spending money on at least one incoming transfer (+23.9%) and 124 clubs receiving transfer fees for outgoing transfers (+27.8%).
These figures clearly demonstrate the remarkable advances in the women’s game, with more and more female players turning professional. Some 2,284 international transfers of professional players were recorded in 2024, representing an increase of 20.8% compared to 2023. For the sixth year in a row, the number of international transfers in women’s professional football has consistently grown by more than 20% per year, now towering at more than three times the number in 2018 when they were first recorded. International transfers of amateurs A grand total of 53,678 transfers of amateur players joining a new club abroad were recorded in 2024, once again a new high and 4.3% more than the previous year. Out of FIFA’s 211 member associations, all but four were involved in at least one amateur transfer last year, highlighting football’s universal reach. As in the previous year, Germany had the highest number of incoming transfers in 2024 with a total of 7,459. In addition to a global overview, the Global Transfer Report 2024 includes extensive analyses of transfer fees and types, player characteristics and contracts, as well as dedicated sections that review the differences at confederation, association and club levels. The report has been published in conjunction with the interactive Global Transfer Report website giving users the unique opportunity to explore the world of transfers from many perspectives. The FIFA Global Transfer Report 2024 is available here and on legal.fifa.com. A transfer report on the January 2025 window, will be published early February.