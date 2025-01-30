International transfers reach historic high in 2024

All-time record of 78,742 international player transfers completed according to Global Transfer Report 2024

USD 8.59 billion spent on international transfer fees in men’s professional football, the second highest amount ever

Women’s football continues to grow with 2,284 transfers (+20.8%) and total spending of USD 15.6 million, more than twice the amount in 2023

FIFA has today published the Global Transfer Report 2024 alongside the interactive Global Transfer Report website, offering users an engaging platform to explore detailed transfer data and trends for each association around the world.

An all-time record of 78,742 international player transfers were completed in 2024 across men’s and women’s professional and amateur football. After clubs’ spending on transfer fees set a new record in 2023 (USD 9.66 billion), the total outlay was lower in 2024 (USD 8.59 billion), but still more than 15% above the previous record set in 2019 (USD 7.33 billion).

Almost 40% of all transfer spending in men's professional football was accounted for by the top 2.5% of transfers, which included fees of at least USD 20 million per transfer. Clubs from England were both the number one spender and the number one recipient of transfer fees in 2024, with USD 1.88 billion spent on incoming transfers and USD 1.34 billion received for outgoing transfers. In terms of the total number of transfers, Brazilian clubs were in the lead with 1,102 incoming and 1,113 outgoing transfers. Statistics for each individual association can be found on the Global Transfer Report website.

The number of clubs that spent money on incoming transfers continued to grow, reaching a record high of 1,100 clubs in 2024. Similarly, the number of clubs that received a transfer fee for at least one outgoing transfer, 1,378, also set a new record. New records set as women’s football continues to grow In 2024, clubs continued to invest in women’s professional football with total spending on transfer fees reaching a record level of USD 15.6 million – more than 2.5 times as high as in the previous year. A total of 695 clubs were involved in international transfers (+11.6%), with 109 of these clubs spending money on at least one incoming transfer (+23.9%) and 124 clubs receiving transfer fees for outgoing transfers (+27.8%).