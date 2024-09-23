FIFA publishes 2024 edition of Legal Handbook

Publication includes latest regulations, statutory documents and circulars

FIFA has today published the 2024 edition of its Legal Handbook, which features a unique overview of the latest regulations, statutory documents and circulars issued by world football’s governing body, thus providing valuable support to the football community at large.

Following the publication of the FIFA Legal Handbook since 2020, the 2024 edition includes the recent changes and amendments to all regulations and rules applicable to football organisations and matches.

Among other relevant documents, the 2024 edition of the Legal Handbook contains the updated versions of the FIFA Statutes, the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and the Regulatory Framework for female players and coaches.