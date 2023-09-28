FIFA publishes 2023 edition of Legal Handbook

Publication includes latest regulations, statutory documents and circulars

Full document available on legal.fifa.com

FIFA has today published the 2023 edition of its Legal Handbook, which features a unique overview of the latest regulations, statutory documents and circulars issued by world football’s governing body, thus providing valuable support to the football community at large.

Following the publication of the FIFA Legal Handbook since 2020, the 2023 edition includes the recent changes and amendments to all regulations and rules applicable to football organisations and matches.

The Legal Handbook contains the updated versions of the most relevant FIFA Rules and Regulations, including Circular Letters and official Guides.