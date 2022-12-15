FIFA publishes 2022 Intermediaries in International Transfers report

In 2022, clubs paid USD 622.8m for the services of intermediaries, an increase of 24% since 2021

22% more transfers with intermediaries representing an engaging club in 2022 than in 2021

Record high for players represented by an intermediary – 15.3% of all international transfers involved an intermediary engaged by a player

Fees paid for the services of club intermediaries amounted to USD 622.8m in 2022, according to the Intermediaries in International Transfers report published by FIFA today, marking a 24.3% increase in clubs’ spending on fees compared to 2021 and only 4.9% less than the record level of spending on intermediary service fees set in 2019 (USD 654.7m).

Engaging clubs employed intermediaries in 1,532 international transfers, representing a stark increase of 22.4% in comparison to 2021 and the highest total ever. At the same time, service fees paid to intermediaries representing the engaging club also reached a new all-time high (USD 450.1m), surpassing the previous record set in 2019 (USD 425.6m). European clubs accounted for 96.2% of the USD 622.8m spent on intermediary service fees, with clubs from England (USD 203.2m), Italy (USD 88.5m), Portugal (USD 65.9m), Spain (USD 60.4m), Germany (USD 56.1m) and France (USD 30.0m) alone responsible for 80.9% of the total sum worldwide.

Finally, there were also 3,086 international transfers in which the player was represented by one or more intermediaries (15.3% of all transfers). This is a record high and represents an increase of 17.7% compared to 2021.

Intermediaries in women’s football