FIFA publishes 2022 edition of Legal Handbook

Publication includes latest regulations, statutory documents and circulars

Full document available on legal.fifa.com

FIFA has today published the 2022 edition of its Legal Handbook, which features a unique overview of the latest regulations, statutory documents and circulars issued by world football’s governing body, thus providing valuable support to the football community at large.

Following the publication of the FIFA Legal Handbook in 2020 and 2021, the 2022 edition includes the recent changes and amendments to all regulations and rules applicable to football organisations and matches.

The Legal Handbook also contains the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the updated versions of the FIFA Statutes, the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and the Procedural Rules Governing the Football Tribunal.