FIFA International Transfer Snapshot confirms record-breaking figures

All time-high of USD 7.36 billion spent on transfer fees between 1 June and 1 September

New milestone: over 10,000 mid-year transfers

USD 696.6 million spent on agent fees, also a new record

Transfers in women’s football also reach new heights

FIFA has published its International Transfer Snapshot (1 June – 1 September 2023), an analysis of the international player transfer activity during the 2023 mid-year transfer window, which reveals a number of all-time high figures in both men’s and women’s football.

An all-time top figure of USD 7.36 billion was spent on transfer fees in the 2023 mid-year window, which represents an increase of 47.2% compared to the 2022 mid-year period and 26.8% compared to the previous mid-year record set in 2019.

Emilio García Silvero, FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, commented: “England topped the list in the 2023mid-year period when it came to spending on transfer fees (USD 1.98 billion), the number of incoming transfers (449)and the number of outgoing transfers (514). Germany, however, was the number one in terms of receipts from transfer fees (USD 1.11 billion) – this being the first time ever that clubs from a single association have received more than USD 1 billion in the mid-year transfer window alone.”

Saudi Arabia was the number two in spending with a total of USD 875.4 million, ahead of France (USD 859.7 million), Germany (USD 762.4 million), Italy(711.0 million) and Spain (USD 405.6 million). As a result, clubs from the AFC region accounted for 14.0% of the global transfer spending, marking the first time that teams from a confederation other than UEFA have surpassed 10% of the total.

In relation to the women’s game, Mr García Silvero added: “The number of transfers during the mid-year registration period also increased for the sixth year in a row, with 829transfers, 66 of which were with fees. These are both new records, with +19.1% and +83.3% respectively.

”Europe was also dominant in the women’s game, with 634 incoming and 565 outgoing transfers. Germany came out on top in terms of the number of incoming transfers (55), whereas France led the way in outgoing transfers, with a total of 53. Spending on transfer fees in the women’s game more than doubled compared to the 2022 mid-year window, reaching a new mid-year record of USD 3.0 million.

Agent fees also reached a new high, with USD 696.6 million paid during the mid-year window, bringing the total for 2023 to date to USD 853.0 million, which is 36.9% higher than in the whole of 2022 and more than in any other year.

In January 2024, FIFA will publish an in-depth analysis of the characteristics of international transfers concluded over the course of the whole year (2023).