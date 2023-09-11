FIFA extends sanctions imposed by Brazilian FA due to match manipulation

FIFA has confirmed the worldwide extension of sanctions imposed on 11 players by the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) relating to incidents of match manipulation that took place in Brazilian football.

Following investigations by the Brazilian authorities and the disciplinary proceedings opened by the CBF, the following players have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity:

Ygor de Oliveira Ferreira (lifetime ban)

Paulo Sérgio Marques Corrêa (600 days as of 26 May 2023)

Gabriel Ferreira Neris (lifetime ban)

Jonathan Doin (720 days as of 16 May 2023)

Fernando José da Cunha Neto (360 days as of 16 May 2023)

Eduardo Gabriel dos Santos Bauermann (360 days as of 16 May 2023)

Matheus Phillipe Coutinho (lifetime ban)

Mateus da Silva Duarte (600 days as of 26 May 2023)

André Luiz Guimarães Siqueira Junior (600 days as of 26 May 2023)

Onitlasi Junior Moraes (720 days as of 16 May 2023)

Kevin Joel Lomónaco (360 days as of 16 May 2023)

As a result of the sound and exemplary cooperation with the CBF and in line with article 70 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend all of the above-mentioned sanctions to have worldwide effect.