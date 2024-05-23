Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation

Abu Hossain, former Chief Financial Officer of the BFF, and Mizanur Rahman, former Manager – Operations of the BFF, have both been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a duration of two years and ordered to pay individual fines amounting to CHF 10,000.

Abu Nayeem Shohag, former General Secretary of the BFF, has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a duration of three years and ordered to pay a fine amounting to CHF 20,000.

The decisions were taken following separate hearings and upon careful analysis, in each of the applicable proceedings, of both the evidence provided before the adjudicatory chamber and the evidence collected during the investigations conducted by the investigatory chamber. The adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied that the above individuals were involved with and/or participated in a number of transactions supported with false and/or falsified documentation, which were paid, or expected to be paid, with FIFA funds. As such, the individuals breached the following provisions of the FIFA Code of Ethics: