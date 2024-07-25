FIFA Disciplinary Committee statement

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided on the grounds of article 36 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code to appoint an integrity expert to support the necessary investigations into the potential breaches of the FIFA regulations following the incidents that took place during the match between the representative teams of Argentina and Morocco played on 24 July 2024 in the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, France, in the context of the group stage of the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024. Further information regarding the outcome of those investigations, will be communicated by FIFA in due course.