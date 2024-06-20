Independent Ethics Committee provisionally suspends Football Association of Maldives President Bassam Adeel Jaleel

The chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has provisionally suspended the Football Association of Maldives (FAM) President, Bassam Adeel Jaleel, from taking part in any football-related activity (at both national and international levels) for a period of nine months, pursuant to article 86 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE).

The decision was taken following the investigation and subsequent request by the investigatory chamber in connection with proceedings initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Maldives, subsequent to a search of FAM House on 22 October 2023, into allegations of money laundering, embezzlement, corruption and other criminal offences involving the use of FIFA funds by FAM officials.

Taking into account the relevant information and documentation obtained throughout the preliminary stage of the investigations, the chairperson of the investigatory chamber determined that, pursuant to article 62 paragraph 1 of the FCE, there was a prima facie case and decided to open formal investigation proceedings against Mr Jaleel for possible violations of the following articles of the FCE: 14 (General duties), 20 (Conflicts of interest), 21 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) and 29 (Misappropriation and misuse of funds).