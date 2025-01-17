Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent football officials

The former Secretary General of the Venezuelan Football Association (FVF), Manuel Álvarez, has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for five years and ordered to pay a fine of USD 993,603.93 for breaches of articles 29 (Misappropriation and misuse of funds), 16 (Duty of loyalty) and 14 (General duties) of the FIFA Code of Ethics following actions, omissions, lack of care, mismanagement and negligence in the performance of his duties that enabled the misappropriation and misuse of FVF’s and FIFA’s funds.