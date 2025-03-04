Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Patrick Assoumou Eyi

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Patrick Assoumou Eyi, former coach of the U-17 men’s national team of the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT), guilty of abusing his position and committing repeated acts of sexual abuse against multiple players, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Eyi concerns complaints from at least four male football players who accused him of sexual abuse between 2006 and 2021. Most of these incidents occurred while the players were minors.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Eyi had breached article 24 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) and article 26 (Abuse of position) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a lifetime ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on Mr Eyi.

The terms of the decision have been notified today to Mr Eyi via FEGAFOOT.

FIFA has a strict stance against all forms of abuse in football. The Ethics Committee handles all such cases in line with the Code of Ethics, taking into account the specificity of each one of them.